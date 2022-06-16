Moderate rain, thundershowers predicted for Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, June 16 The latest heat wave spell over Delhi NCR seem to have abated - at least for now - with moderate rains in many areas early on Thursday, and the IMD predicting moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers along with strong surface winds at speeds 30-40 kmph during the day on Friday.

Not just Delhi-NCR, the entire northwest Indian plains received light to moderate rainfall under the influence of Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, strong gusty winds and light to moderate rain woke up many Delhiites after 1 a.m., especially in east Delhi.

The day temperatures were relatively less compared to Wednesday with Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recording maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Except Mungeshpur (42.5) and Najafgarh (42.1), rest of the stations across the national capital recorded maximum temperatures at and below 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Asked if this is the end of heat wave - monsoon arrival for NW India is at least a fortnight away - a senior IMD meteorologist only said: "Our forecast is only for next five days."

