Moderate rain, thunderstorm likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 : The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next three hours for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

According to IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Thiravallur, Claennai, Kancheepurani, and Chengalpattu districts during the three hours.

"Convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu. Kanchipuram and Thituvallur districts during the past two hours have caused intense thunderstorms with moderate rain in any areas of these districts," the IMD said.

The rainfall in various parts of Tamil Nadu may lead to water logging in low-lying areas, and traffic blockage among others.

"Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic affected the Blockage of roads. Increase in water levels in rivers.; lakes and reservoirs. Minor damages to structures Falling of tree branches," the IMD said.

Earlier on Monday, schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday due to heavy rain, said the respective district administrations.

So far, a holiday has been declared for schools in six districts - Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Vellore.

Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai on Sunday night.

