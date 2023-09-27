Modi addresses YouTube Fanfest, speaks about his 15-year journey on video sharing platform

New Delhi, Sep 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the YouTuber community during the YouTube Fanfest India 2023.

The Prime Minister also completed 15 years on YouTube and shared his experience of creating a global impact through the medium.

Addressing the YouTuber community, Modi expressed delight in completing his 15-year YouTube journey and said that he is here today as a "fellow YouTuber".

“For 15 years, I have also been connected to the country and the world through my YouTube channel. I also have subscribers in decent numbers,” he said.

Acknowledging the presence of a huge community of 5,000 creators and aspiring creators, the Prime Minster mentioned creators from gaming, technology, food blogging, travel bloggers and lifestyle influencers.

Observing the impact of content creators on the people of India, Modi highlighted the opportunity to make this impact more effective, saying, "Together, we can bring transformation in the lives of a vast population in our country.”

He mentioned empowering and strengthening many more individuals by easily teaching and making crores of people understand important matters.

“We can connect them with us," he said.

Noting that there are thousands of videos on his YouTube channel, the Prime Minister said that the videos where he spoke to lakhs of students in the country through YouTube on subjects like exam stress, expectation management and productivity are the most satisfying for him.

