Modi Cabinet 3.0 Portfolio Allocation: Nitin Gadkari Retains Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Nitin Gadkari has been allotted the ministry of road transport and highways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, who took oath as the prime minister of India yesterday for a historic third term, had included Gadkari, who is a BJP leader and member of Parliament from Nagpur, as part of his union cabinet.

The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has distinguished himself as the longest-serving minister for road transport and railways, having held the portfolio in the last two governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitin Gadkari is widely acclaimed for his transformative impact on India's infrastructure.

Over the past decade, he has overseen the construction of more than 90,000 km of national highways and 30,000 km of new roads, significantly enhancing the country's transportation network. Since 2014, when Gadkari made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a minister at the Centre, he has handled several portfolios like the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.



