Modi government failed to fulfill commitments to country, state: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 30 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government at the Centre failed to fulfill the commitments made to people of the country and ignored the rights of people of the state.

Addressing a news conference at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, he said India accounts for the highest number of farmer suicides in the world and termed this as an ‘achievement’ of Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister failed to implement all the promises made to farmers including the promise of doubling their income. He asked what happened to Modi’s promise to bring black money and deposit Rs. 15 lakhs in every bank account.

Revanth Reddy said the Centre failed to fulfill the commitments made to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including the establishment of a steel factory at Bayyaram and a coach factory at Kazipet.

The Centre also took no steps for the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project approved for Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Modi government is not even in a position to procure paddy grown in the state. He remarked that the entire focus of the Modi government is to buy MLAs and topple non-BJP governments.

He also slammed the BJP-led government for imposing a huge burden of debts on the people.

"The Prime Minister did not visit Manipur even after so much violence," he said and added that the country needs a leader like Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

Stating that the BJP has become dangerous for the country, he remarked that the BJP and the BRS are the same and voting for the BRS is like wasting a vote.

The Congress leader said commitments made to Telangana can be fulfilled only if the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

