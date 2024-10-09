Modi Government's Landmark Announcement: Cabinet Approves Free Grain for the Poor Until 2028

The government has announced that the poor in the country will continue to receive free grain for the next four years. In a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9, 2024, the extension of the free grain distribution program was approved, along with several other welfare initiatives. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided details about the Cabinet's decisions. Minister Vaishnaw stated that the Cabinet approved the continuation of free rice supply under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028. This initiative aims to promote development and enhance nutritional security. By providing free rice, the government intends to address issues of weakness and micronutrient deficiencies.

In light of public health concerns, the Modi government has taken significant steps regarding nutritional security and the campaign for an anemia-free India. A special initiative will be launched to combat anemia, with a budget of ₹17,082 crores allocated for this purpose. Additionally, there will be efforts to strengthen the supply chain to reduce weakness among the population. To ensure that rice reaches the needy, a robust supply chain will be developed. Approximately 21,000 rice mills have been equipped with blenders capable of producing 223 LMT of fortified rice monthly. To maintain the quality of this fortified rice, 52 laboratories have been established, with an investment of ₹11,000 crores earmarked for the supply chain development.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved the construction of 2,280 kilometers of roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab, with an expenditure of ₹4,406 crores. The Cabinet also gave the green light for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. This project, set to be completed in two phases, aims to showcase the country’s rich and diverse maritime heritage and create the world’s largest maritime heritage complex, as noted by Minister Vaishnaw.

