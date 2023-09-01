Modi govt forms panel on 'One Nation One Election' under former President Kovind
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2023 09:38 AM 2023-09-01T09:38:40+5:30 2023-09-01T09:38:45+5:30
A committee has been formed for One nation One election under the leadership of former president Ramnath Kovind. A notification ...
A committee has been formed for One nation One election under the leadership of former president Ramnath Kovind. A notification on the members of the panel will be issued later. The idea of 'One Nation, One Election' refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country.
This means that elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting presumably taking place around the same timeOpen in app