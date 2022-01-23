Modi govt gave respect, honour to Netaji, iconic tableau missing due to COVID: Tripura Education Min

Like the rest of the nation, Tripura also celebrated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary commemorating his contributions to the Indian freedom struggle, but the celebrations remained, by and large, subdued due to the rapid transmission and an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Unlike previous years, no tableaus were taken out depicting cultural and historical events this year. For the last two years, the colourful celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary here in Tripura's capital city Agartala saw low key arrangements.

However, the central function was organized at Netaji Subhas Vidya Niketan in collaboration with the Tripura government.

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath attended the function as Chief Guest where students from various classes presented cultural performances with patriotic fervour.

Speaking at the function, State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, "The contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to the freedom movement had been ignored by the previous government but the Modi government conferred respect and honour to Netaji who fought to free India from British bondage."

On the COVID restrictions, he said, "COVID-19 positive cases are increasing at a rapid pace prompting the state government to impose certain restrictions. We are not doing any programmes in the open space and thus many important functions like statehood day have been celebrated with one-third attendance of total strength."

He asserted this is why the programme is being celebrated in a low-key manner.

"Usually, big rallies were taken out and people from various parts of the state used to arrive to enjoy the rally. Today's programme has been organized here with the presence of only Class 11 students," he added.

Hailing the central government, he said, "The Modi government has shown respect to Netaji. We did not see previous governments observe the day with similar importance. A digital museum has been opened at Red Fort. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been renamed Saheed and Swaraj islands. Besides, Howrah-Kalka mail has also been renamed as Netaji Express."

According to Nath, the Central government took a slew of decisions for Netaji's birth anniversary.

"Most importantly, from January 23 celebrations of Republic Day are starting. So, it can be understood that earlier Netaji was not given the respect he deserved. His contributions were ignored. The central government is doing enough to highlight Netaji in front of the next generation. His mighty efforts and strong traits of character are now being promoted," he added.

Nath also called upon the young generation to be acquainted with Netaji's philosophy of Independence.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

( With inputs from ANI )

