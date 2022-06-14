Modi govt to provide 10 lakh jobs in country in 1.5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned all ministries to provide 10 lakh jobs in the next one and a half years. According to the PMO's office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the current state of all human resources.

Thereafter, instructions have been given to all the departments under the Central Government to provide jobs. This decision of the Central Government will provide a great opportunity to millions of unemployed youth in the country. The central government will provide 10 lakh jobs in the next 1.5 years.

The Prime Minister's Office has informed about this by tweeting.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier convened a meeting of the concerned high-ranking officials in April. At the time, there was talk of hiring. Officials were also directed to fill the vacancies in the government as soon as possible. From that, the youth of the country will get better job opportunities.

Meanwhile, due to covid many people have lost their jobs in the country. At the same time, the people are suffering from rising inflation and the central government is being criticized by the people. In it, the Modi government's announcement of 10 lakh jobs is a relief to the youth.