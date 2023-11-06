‘Modi is the leader of liars’, says Kharge in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 6 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "leader of liars" while lauding Rajasthan Chief Minister's Ashok Gehlot leadership qualities.

"What is the color of water? It looks blue when mixed with blue and so on. Gehlot is a leader who takes everyone along like water," Kharge said at a public meeting organised at Umaid Stadium in Jodhpur after Gehlot filed his nomination papers.

Apart from Gehlot, candidates from other Assembly seats of the district and their supporting Congress leaders and workers were present.

"The Central government is working to harass our leaders. The Modi government or BJP does the work of hanging those who do good work. The jobs which Pandit Nehru had created are being sold one by one by the Modi government," Kharge said.

Attacking PM Modi, he said: "In 2014, you said 'If my government is formed, then by bringing back black money from outside the country to India, Rs 15 lakh will come into everyone's pocket. Who said this, Modi said. Ask your Chief Minister, has anything come in his budget? Everywhere I go, they don't speak. If a Prime Minister does not lie, then where did this matter of Rs 15 lakh go? Such is the habit of lying."

Kharge said: "Ashok Gehlot is the candidate in Jodhpur. He won 10 times in his life. He became MP 5 times and MLA 5 times. He was a minister in the Government of India and CM in Rajasthan. Those who live and work among the people are the ones who get elected again and again. They don't hold grudges against anyone, do party work. Hence his popularity is visible. Getting a person elected 10 times is a big thing," he added.

"Modi is scared. The 10 programmes made by Ashok Gehlot. They are in front of you. Modi is nervous, scared that what will happen to him as they lost in Karnataka, Himachal. Also they lost Ladakh corporations in the elections. Now, they say anything out of nervousness. Abuse anyone.

"He had earlier promised, bullet train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Where is the bullet train? Work is going on now. The work that was to be done in two years is being done now. So who lied? Modi spoke. Don't fall into their trap. Now BJP is finished," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Gehlot filed his nomination for the 7th time from Sardarpura (Jodhpur) Assembly seat.

Gehlot, who has been active in politics for almost 46 years, came to file his nomination with great simplicity like every election. He enrolled with four people including his wife and son. In 1977, he contested his first election from this seat, but he lost by about 4,000 votes. It is claimed that he had filed his nomination in the first election by selling his motorcycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor