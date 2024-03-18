Modi Ji’s Discomfort With My Words Reflects There Is a Deep Truth, Says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections parties are making allegations against each other, blaming each other. The series of allegations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi is still on. On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDIA alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'. Giving it back Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc's manifesto of advocating for the eradication of 'Shakti,' stating that the confrontation lies between those seeking to dismantle 'Shakti' and those who revere it. Following this Rahul tweed on X (Formally known as Twitter) that Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or Other.

Rahul Said, He does that because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth and that is the reason he does that. The power which I was talking about, the Power which we are fighting with Modi ji is the face of that power. It is such a power that today has captured India's voice, India's institutions, CBI, IT, ED, Election Commission, media, Indian industry, and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches. have taken.

मोदी जी को मेरी बातें अच्छी नहीं लगतीं, किसी न किसी तरह उन्हें घुमाकर वह उनका अर्थ हमेशा बदलने की कोशिश करते हैं क्योंकि वह जानते हैं कि मैंने एक गहरी सच्चाई बोली है।



जिस शक्ति का मैंने उल्लेख किया, जिस शक्ति से हम लड़ रहे हैं, उस शक्ति का मुखौटा मोदी जी हैं।



वह एक ऐसी शक्ति… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2024

For the same power, Narendra Modi ji waives off loans worth thousands of crores from Indian banks, while an Indian farmer commits suicide when he is unable to repay a loan of a few thousand rupees. The same power is given to India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi ji, is a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation, he auctions the country's property to increase that power.

Rahul Gandhi Quoted this poem which says.

उस शक्ति को मैं पहचानता हूँ,

उस शक्ति को नरेंद्र मोदी जी भी पहचानते हैं,

वह किसी प्रकार की कोई धार्मिक शक्ति नहीं है,

वह अधर्म, भ्रष्टाचार और असत्य की शक्ति है।

I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. He is not a religious power of any kind, He is the power of unrighteousness, corruption, and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against him, Modi ji and his machine of lies get upset and enraged, said Rahul Gandhi.