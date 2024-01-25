"Modi Ko Chunte Hain": BJP's Catchy Slogan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 25, 2024 12:39 PM2024-01-25T12:39:39+5:302024-01-25T12:40:10+5:30
For upcoming Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janta Party has launched a new campaign. This time their moto is 'Modi Ko Chunte Hain.'
Narendra Modi spoke to first-time voters today, telling them to get out there and vote in big numbers because their decision will have a big impact on the country's future. The PM is aiming for a third term in office, while the opposition is trying to come together before the Lok Sabha elections.
#WATCH | BJP launches new campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 - ‘Modi ko chunte hain’ pic.twitter.com/bblzdEMDDY— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.