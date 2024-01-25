"Modi Ko Chunte Hain": BJP's Catchy Slogan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch)

For upcoming Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janta Party has launched a new campaign. This time their moto is 'Modi Ko Chunte Hain.'

Narendra Modi spoke to first-time voters today, telling them to get out there and vote in big numbers because their decision will have a big impact on the country's future. The PM is aiming for a third term in office, while the opposition is trying to come together before the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | BJP launches new campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 - ‘Modi ko chunte hain’ pic.twitter.com/bblzdEMDDY — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.