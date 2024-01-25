"Modi Ko Chunte Hain": BJP's Catchy Slogan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch)

January 25, 2024

For upcoming Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janta Party has launched a new campaign. This time their moto is 'Modi Ko Chunte Hain.'

Narendra Modi spoke to first-time voters today, telling them to get out there and vote in big numbers because their decision will have a big impact on the country's future. The PM is aiming for a third term in office, while the opposition is trying to come together before the Lok Sabha elections.

General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

