Modi sets trend not to wear loyalty on head in Himachal
By IANS | Published: November 10, 2022 02:42 PM 2022-11-10T14:42:03+5:30 2022-11-10T15:00:16+5:30
Shimla, Nov 10 Political boundaries within the small hill destination of Himachal Pradesh demarcated by different colours are ...
Shimla, Nov 10 Political boundaries within the small hill destination of Himachal Pradesh demarcated by different colours are fast vanishing in the run-up to the Assembly polls for November 12.
For the first time in a recallable past, politic and even voters are not wearing their loyalty in the form of traditional Himachali 'topis'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app