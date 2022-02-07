Modi targets Congress in Parliament: Congress have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the Congress party while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address as part of the Budget Session of Parliament. Taking a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister said that there is no change in its ego even after losing so many elections, adding that the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years."You can oppose me, but why are you opposing government's schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said.

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said while replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Slamming the Congress party, Modi asked the Congress why it was opposing Central schemes just for the sake of opposing. “You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago," the PM said. He then pointed out: “Nagaland had voted for you 24 years ago, Odisha had voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for the Congress. West Bengal voted for the Congress in 1972. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” the BJP leader said. Modi said the Congress has been removed from power in many states but its ego is intact and the party is still arrogant. “Despite losing so many elections, there is no change in your ahankaar (ego),” the PM said.