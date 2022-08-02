Modi to meet Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is going to meet Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Delhi. The meeting is held to discuss various topics. Solih is on a four-day visit to India and presently he is in Delhi.

The visit of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed come after the Modi-led union cabinet approved a pact for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives. According to the reports, this pact will benefit Information Technology (IT) for court digitisation.

The Maldivian President also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. Jaishankar after the meeting said "India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the Maldives' 'India First' policy are "complementary" and they take the special partnership forward."

Solih had earlier visited India in 2018 first time after becoming the president.