Modified electronics manufacturing clusters generated nearly 1.80 lakh jobs: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), located in 10 states with projected investments of Rs 1,46,846 crore, have estimated to generate about 1.80 lakh jobs, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that so far, 11 EMC and 2 CFC (common facility centre) projects have been approved.

These cover an area of 4,399.68 acres with project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore, including Central financial assistance of Rs 2,492.74 crore, the minister informed.

Further, under the EMC 2.0 scheme, at least 10 per cent of the saleable/leasable area within the cluster has been provisioned for the Ready Built Factory (RBF) sheds.

The Ready Built Factory (RBF) sheds under the approved EMC 2.0 parks are in various stages of construction.

An investment commitment of Rs 1,13,000 crore has already been received from 123 land allottees (manufacturers) in the approved EMCs. Out of this, nine units have started production and grounded an investment of Rs 12,569.69 crore with employment generation of 13,680 jobs, said the minister.

Further, an independent impact assessment of the EMC 2.0 Scheme was conducted by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the Ministry of MSME.

The assessment highlights accelerated development of electronics manufacturing infrastructure, improved supply-chain responsiveness, availability of RBF/Plug-and-Play facilities, cost-efficient logistics, and significant direct and indirect employment generation, along with enhanced skill development within the cluster ecosystem, said Prasada.

The government notified the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme in April 2020. The scheme supports the creation of world-class electronics manufacturing infrastructure by funding dedicated clusters with common facilities.

