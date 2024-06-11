Mohan Charan Majhi from BJP to Replace Naveen Patnaik as New Chief Minister of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday. The newly elected BJP government will also have Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as Deputy Chief Ministers, assisting Majhi.

The decision came after a BJP legislature party meeting to select the chief minister of Odisha. The meeting was attended by Rajnath Singh and his cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav.

Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader, won the Keonjhar Assembly seat with a margin of over 87,000 votes, defeating Biju Janata Dal's Mina Majhi and Congress candidate Prativa Manjari Naik.

The BJP's victory marks a significant political shift in Odisha, with the party now forming the government independently for the first time in the state's history.