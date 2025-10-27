Molestation case filed against Customs officer assaulted by auto-driver, associates in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 27 A Customs officer, who was recently attacked by an auto driver and 55 others following a minor road accident, has now been slapped with molestation charges.

The police on Monday said that a case has been registered against Customs officer Pradeep Kumar at Sonarpur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district, based on a complaint lodged by the accused auto driver, who alleged that the officer molested his mother.

The incident took place on Friday night. On his way home from office, a local auto driver and resident of the Sonarpur Megacity area had an argument with the Central Customs officer following a minor road accident. After the matter was resolved with the intervention of a few people, both of them left the spot.

However, the auto driver allegedly entered the residence where Pradeep lives, along with 55 others. It is alleged that the door of the Customs officer's flat was broken and he was severely beaten up.

It was reported to the police that his wife and children were also attacked. In the wake of the incident, the Sonarpur Police arrested the auto driver and three of his associates.

Later, all four got bail from the Baruipur court.

This time, a complaint of molestation has been filed against the Customs officer.

So far, two separate complaints have been registered in connection with the incident. In one case, local auto drivers are accused of breaking into a house, assaulting and causing a riot, while in the other case, the Customs officer is accused of molestation.

According to the police, two separate cases have been registered based on the complaints of both parties.

“The sections may also change if new information comes,” an official said. An officer of the Baruipur Police District added, “There is no lack of security for the people of Sonarpur. I assure everyone that an investigation will be conducted as per the law.”

Sources said that the police are also checking why the bail of the four arrested was granted and, if needed, additional sections may be slapped against the accused.

