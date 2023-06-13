Money laundering case: Delhi court extends ED remand of Sanjay Rai Sherpuriya by 3 more days

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Sanjay Prakash Rai 'Sherpuriya' for the next three days in connection with a money laundering case.

He was produced after the expiration of four days of remand which was granted to the central agency.

ED sought an extension of remand for three more days to conduct a further investigation relating to money received from a Dalmia Family Office Trust as a donation and money generated from the sale of property in Gujarat and to record statements of other persons.

Earlier on Friday, his remand was extended for four days.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik on Friday extended the police custody of Sherpuriya after hearing the submission of counsel for ED and the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) NK Matta submitted that the custody of the accused is required to examine and record statements of five more persons and verify details of property sold in Gujarat, as well as verify and examine the transactions of the Chandni Chowk jeweller who is alleged to have assisted in the layering of the cash transactions.

"The interrogation revealed Rs 10 crore in cash had been laundered. This amount was initially pegged at Rs 6 crores. He deposited the amount in a bank account through some people," the SPP submitted.

On June 2, the court remanded the accused to ED custody for seven days.

The ED arrested him after interrogation in Lucknow jail. Prior to his arrest by the central agency, he was arrested by the UP Police.

