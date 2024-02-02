Monkey fever spreads in K'taka, 21 cases reported

Bengaluru, Feb 2 At least 21 cases of monkey fever have been reported from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district so far, officials said on Friday.

They said that among the 21 persons affected with monkey fever, eight have been admitted to the hospitals while 13 are being treated at home.

They said that the authorities are carrying out awareness among people about the precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is commonly known as monkey fever. It is a seasonal tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to Southern India and may prove to be fatal to humans as well. People living in and around the forests are at high risk of catching the viral infection as the virus is mostly found in forest areas.

Monkey fever is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, the same family of viruses that causes yellow fever and dengue, which is transmitted by monkeys.

Humans contract the disease either by coming in contact with the infected animal. Since infected individuals are dead-end hosts, they do not play any role in the further transmission of Kyasanur Forest Disease.

Dr. Niraj, the District Health Officer (DHO) said that the people are warned not to venture into the forest area.

“Those who will have to go into the forests are provided with repellent oil to be applied to exposed areas of the body like legs and hands. They need to wash properly once they are back. So far 21 cases are reported,” he said.

He said that the people have been asked to contact health authorities if they have symptoms of fever, cough and cold.

“People affected with monkey fever for the second time, may have symptoms of bleeding and temperature can soar as well. The people need to take precautions as the vaccines administered earlier have not worked effectively. The new vaccine is yet to come until then people have to be careful,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor