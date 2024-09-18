Monkeypox in Kerala: Man Who Recently Traveled from UAE Tests Positive for Mpox

A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Malappuram, Kerala, was confirmed with monkeypox (Mpox) on Wednesday, following symptoms and a recent return from United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the state health department.

The patient initially sought medical attention at a private hospital before being transferred to Manjeri Medical College. Health officials suspected monkeypox and sent samples to Kozhikode Medical College for testing.

On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that the patient had isolated himself from his family upon noticing symptoms. Last week, a 26-year-old resident of Hisar, Haryana, tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi. The individual was admitted to the LNJP Hospital. The Union health ministry has described this as an isolated case, among 30 reported in India since July 2022. The ministry noted that this case is not linked to the current public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization, which concerns clade 1 of Mpox.