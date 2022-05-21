Monkeypox Virus: Government in India on 'alert mode'; gives instructions to NIV and ICMR

The number of patients with the monkeypox virus is increasing rapidly in many countries around the world. Many countries in Europe have also been affected by the virus and are considering declaring monkeypox a global pandemic. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has instructed the NIV and ICMR to monitor the situation.

Health Minister Mandaviya also suggested that travelers from countries where monkeypox patients are found should be monitored and samples should be sent to the NIV for testing if they are sick. He said health officials at airports and ports should be vigilant in this regard. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms may last for two to four weeks.

Concerns are being raised that the number of patients infected with the coronavirus is on the rise, even though the crisis of the coronavirus has not yet subsided. The virus has been found in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United States. Patients with monkeypox-like symptoms have also been reported in Canada, Australia and France. Patients infected with the virus are said to be at risk of up to 10 per cent mortality. Therefore, the central government has decided to take steps even before the virus spreads in India.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has called an emergency meeting to find out the status of the monkeypox outbreak.