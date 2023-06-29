Monsoon advances further in the country, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states

New Delhi, June 29 Cconditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country including parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab, during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

In a statement, it said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, over the next three days.

"There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. East Rajasthan will likely experience this weather pattern till July 3, while Uttarakhand and west Rajasthan may encounter it on June 30," the IMD said.

In central India, there will be light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Madhya Pradesh over next two days," it predicted.

The IMD said that west India should anticipate light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, in the coming five days.

"Konkan & Goa and the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. Gujarat can expect the same weather pattern over the next two days," it said.

In east and adjoining northeast India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall.

"Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to have isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the next five days. Gangetic West Bengal may experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 30 while Bihar should expect it on June 30 and July 3," it said.

The IMD further said that south India will likely experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

"Kerala and Mahe and coastal and south interior Karnataka can anticipate this weather pattern over the next five days," said the weather department.

Additionally, there may be isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka and Kerala during this period.

"On July 2 and 3, coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience isolated heavy rainfall, while south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should expect it on July 3. There is also a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall occurring in coastal Karnataka and Kerala on July 3," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor