Monsoon arrives in Delhi bringing respite from sweltering heat

New Delhi, June 30 Bringing massive relief to the parched national capital, the southwest monsoon made an entry with widespread rainfall - central Delhi received more than 50 mm rains in three hours - since morning on Thursday, three days later than its scheduled date.

Not just in Delhi, monsoon rains brought cheer to large parts of northwest India. And for Delhi, the best part is that the IMD has forecast similar rain/thunder showers till June 5. The IMD has also said that there would be a fall in maximum temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius during next three days over the northwest India.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today," India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak and Pathankot.

Meanwhile in Delhi, after 'trace' rainfall till 8:30 a.m., Safdarjung station received 64.8 mm rainfall in next three hours till 11.30 a.m.; Palam had received 4.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. and further received 10.4 mm in next three hours by 11.30 a.m.

Lodhi Road received a whopping 77.0 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., after 'trace' till 8.30 a.m.; Ridge observatory recorded 26.0 mm till 11.30 a.m. after 'trace' till 8.30 a.m. while Aya Nagar received 22.6 mm rainfall in three hours till 11.30 a.m. after 0.3 mm till 8.30 a.m., IMD data showed.

On Wednesday, IMD had forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 34 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Earlier this week, with the southwest monsoon proceeding slower than normal, it had missed its date with Delhi. The normal date of arrival of monsoon over Delhi is June 27, shifted from June 29 two years ago based on correction provided by long term data.

However, this is not the first time that the monsoon has missed its date with Delhi. Last year, monsoon reached Delhi on July 10, making it the most delayed in 19 years. In 2020, it was two days before time, on June 25.

The saving grace for IMD this year has been that it had made no predictions for the monsoon arrival over Delhi for June 27. Then, on Tuesday, it had said, Delhi may witness monsoon showers on June 30 or July 1.

The most delayed monsoon arrival over Delhi - that crossed over to July - include July 19 in 2002 and July 9 in 2006 but it was in 1987 that Delhi had witnessed the most late monsoon arrival on July 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor