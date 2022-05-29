Monsoon knocks early in Kerala, state to get heavy rainfall for next 5 days

Kerala is expected to get widespread rainfall across many districts, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The wet spell would continue for the next five days in the region.

"Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today. Kerala is expected to get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in many districts during the next five days," said Director IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, K Santhosh.

The department also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea between May 29 and 30.

The weather forecasting agency had already confirmed on Saturday that the conditions for monsoon onset were becoming favourable during the next 2-3 days, including the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area over the same period.

It had also issued thunderstorm and rainfall warnings under the influence of westerly winds emerging from the Arabian Sea over southern peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on May 18 asked all the states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central agencies to be better prepared for the monsoon season, so that losses due to natural calamities like floods, cyclones, and landslides can be minimized.

( With inputs from ANI )

