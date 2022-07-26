Monsoon Session: 19 Oppn Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over misconduct

A total of 19 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remaining part of the week for misconduct by entering well of the House and sloganeering. TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen are among other Rajya Sabha MPs suspended.Haque, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, Kanimozhi have also been suspended.The MPs were suspended for violating rule no 256 of conduct in the Parliament.

Slamming the Centre, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Modi and Shah have suspended democracy...what are you talking about MPs?"The House was adjourned briefly for around 15 minutes during the Question Hour, the second time in the day, after an uproar by opposition members over various issues, including price rise.Members of the AAP and the TMC entered the Well and created an uproar, holding placards and raising slogans against the government. Opposition MPs have been demanding an urgent discussion under Rule 267 on price rise and GST hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the House.Soon after the house met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed.

