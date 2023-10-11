Monu Manesar sent to judicial custody in attempt to murder case

Gurugram, Oct 11 Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday in an attempt to murder case, officials said.

Monu was in four-day police custody in the attempt to murder a case registered against him in Gurugram.

The Gurugram police had registered a separate case against Monu at the Pataudi police station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 120B, 307 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code in February this year.

On October 7, Haryana police had brought Monu, who was lodged at a jail in Rajasthan, on a production warrant in an attempt to murder case in Pataudi.

Gurugram Police had arrested Monu on September 11 in connection with the Nuh violence and after he was produced at a local court, Rajasthan Police took him on production remand in the murder case of two Muslim youths -- Nasir and Junaid.

Since then, Monu had been lodged at the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

The Pataudi court had ordered the Superintendent of Bharatpur Jail to produce Monu in the court on September 25, but by the time the warrant arrived, Monu had been transferred from Bharatpur to Ajmer jail. Due to this, the Haryana police could not bring Monu to the Pataudi court on September 25.

After this, Haryana police again sought a production warrant of Monu in the court for October 7.

