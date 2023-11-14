'Moorkhon Ke Sardar’, ‘Mar Ke Bhaga Diya’: Attacks sharpen as MP heads to polls

Bhopal, Nov 14 With just three days to go before Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls (November 17), star campaigners from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have intensified their attacks against each other, with both sides sticking to allegations and counter-allegations in a no-holds-barred campaign frenzy.

The star campaigners from both the BJP and Congress have been taking veiled jabs at each other.

For instance, without taking any name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Betul district called Rahul Gandhi ‘Moorkhon Ke Sardar’ (the leader of stupid people). The Prime Minister made the remarks while referring to a statement of the Congress leader.

“A wise man from Congress was saying that the people of the country only have 'Made in China' mobiles. Arre, ‘Moorkhon Ke Sardar’, which world do you live in? Congress leaders are afflicted with the mental disease of ignoring India's achievements. I wonder what foreign glasses have they worn that they are not able to see,” he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that “mobile phones in India are mostly made in China”, Modi said that India has become the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

He also came out with data to justify his claim, claiming that when the Congress was in power, the mobile manufacturing industry was under Rs 20,000 crore.

“Today, India’s mobile manufacturing industry has grown to over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. India is also exporting mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Vidisha district on Tuesday said, “Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Se Hamne BJP Ko Mar Ke Bhaga Diya (we kicked BJP out from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka)."

However, Rahul Gandhi made a correction in his statement, reiterating his pet dialogue -- 'Mohabbat ki Dukan’.

“We are followers of non-violence. Hamne Pyar Se Mar Ke Bhagaya Hai BJP Ko,” he said.

