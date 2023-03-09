Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva yet to pay first installment to victims

Ahmedabad, March 9 Oreva Group is yet to release the first installment of compensation to victims of the Morbi Bridge suspension bridge collapse, the Gujarat High Court, which has initiated a suo motu case in the tragedy, was told on Thursday.

A suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed on October 30, killing 135 people, including 35 children.

As Oreva Group Director Jaysukh Patel's counsel told the court that as he is in jail, the company could not release the compensation amount, the High Court orally asked the company to see that the first installment is paid to victims' families by March 22 and posted the matter for further hearing on March 27.

The state government has filed an affidavit in the court informing it about the precautionary measures it has planned to take for other bridges and cross-drainage works.

It has informed the court that "from now onwards, bridges will be inspected by no less than a Deputy Executive Engineer level officer, first time before monsoon sets; a proper file will be maintained of inspections; subsequently, even the Executive Engineer will check bridges in his or her respective areas before and after the monsoon."

