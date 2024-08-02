More Bengal Cong leaders question high command on tie-up with Trinamool

Kolkata, Aug 2 After former Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the party's high command over the tie-up with the Trinamool Congress, more leaders from the West Bengal unit have started raising fingers.

On July 29, the party leadership had a meeting in Delhi with 23 West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) leaders and exchanged views on various aspects of the probable strategies for the state.

Now, several state Congress leaders have started questioning the selection of the 23 WBPCC leaders who received invitations for that opinion exchange meeting.

WBPCC insiders said that in the last three days at least four Congress leaders, all known to be extremely close confidants of Chowdhury, have forwarded communiques to the party high command over the selection on this count.

One of them is party secretary Suman Roy Chowdhury and the other three are Ashoke Bhattacharya, Ashutosh Chatterjee and Tapan Agarwal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the first one to express anguish over the selection. Just a day after the July 29 meeting, he made an explosive social media post accusing the party's high command of ignoring the workers in the state “who are being beaten up every day by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists in West Bengal".

In that post, he gave a call to the party high command to have a dialogue with these grassroots-level Congress workers to know the ground reality in the state.

“Delhi needs to speak to those party workers in West Bengal who are struggling daily and protesting on the streets to keep the party flag high. Their opinion is important and hence they should also be called to Delhi,” Chowdhury commented in that social media post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor