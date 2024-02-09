More colonies to be regularised in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 9 Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Friday said that more colonies will be regularised in Gurugram while a tender process has also been started.

“A survey is to be conducted regarding illegal colonies in the city. The tender process for this has been started and the survey work will be handed over this month,” Sumit Malik, DTP MCG said.

“The survey will find out whether the area of the colonies is within the limit of the corporation or not, along with whether these colonies are meeting the standards of regularisation or not. There is a plan to survey a total of 294 colonies,” the officials said.

They said that the government had planned to regularise more than 1200 illegal colonies in the state.

“A proposal to regularize 103 colonies under the purview of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation was sent to the headquarters. Of these, a total of 38 colonies are meeting the requirements out of which 13 colonies have been regularised and the remaining 25 colonies are also expected to be regularised soon,” the officials said.

They said that three illegal colonies of the Manesar Municipal Corporation area have also been regularised by the government.

As per rules, there is no provision by the civic body to provide facilities including roads, sewer, drinking water and street lights in illegal colonies.

As soon as the colonies are regularised, the Municipal Corporation will provide facilities, which will benefit people of these colonies.

