More than 193.53 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Govt

Union health ministry on Monday informed that more than 193.53 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far by the government.

The government data further informed that more than 13.81 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

India reported 8,084 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Of the fresh cases, Delhi reported 735 cases, Maharashtra 2,946 cases, Karnataka 463 cases and Kerala 1,955 cases.

With the fresh escalation in fresh Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

