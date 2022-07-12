Morning rains cools down Delhi, sultry weather for rest of the day

New Delhi, July 12 After moderate to heavy rainfall at some stations across the city for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Delhi had negligible rainfall during the rest of the day with increased humidity.

As per the data from India Meteorological Department (IMD), from 8.30 a.m. on Monday till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Palam Observatory recorded just trace rainfall, Lodhi Road 2.4 mm, Jafarpur 2.5 mm, Najafgarh 6 mm, Delhi University 34.5 mm, Pusa 35 mm, Ridge 38.2 mm, while Pitampura recorded as much as 81 mm rainfall - which qualifies as heavy rainfall.

Safdarjung - the base station for Delhi - recorded just 1.8 mm rainfall for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. while it was 2.1 mm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., and a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Palam observatory recorded 3.1 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 1.6 mm, Ridge recorded 0.2 mm, and Aya Nagar recorded 'trace' rainfall.

IMD terms rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 mm as 'Heavy Rain', that between 115.6 to 204.4 mm as 'Very Heavy Rain', and anything above 204.4 mm as 'Extremely Heavy Rain'.

The IMD has yet again issued a standard and safe forecast for Wednesday. "Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain/thunder showers with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius," it said.

After a weeklong wait, Delhi had received rainfall with a wide ranging variation - from 0 mm to 77.5 mm - across various areas on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor