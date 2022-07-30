Mortal remains of flight Lt Adivitya Bal to reach his home town Jammu today
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2022 08:54 AM 2022-07-30T08:54:03+5:30 2022-07-30T09:05:15+5:30
Jammu, July 30 The mortal remains of flight Lt Advitiya Bal will arrive at Air Force station in this city of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Lt Colonel, Devender Anand said: "The mortal remains of Flt Lt Advitiya Bal likely to arrive in a service aircraft at AF station Jammu by 9.15 a.m.
"There will be a wreath laying ceremony at AF station, Jammu and then around 9.45 a.m, it will be taken by road to RS Pura for the last rites".
Wing commander, M Rana and flight Lt Adivitya Bal were killed in MIG-21 trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan on July 28.
M. Rana belonged to Himachal Pradesh while Adivitya Bal belonged to J&K.
