MoS Bandi Sanjay fumes over denial of permission for padyatra in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, Nov 6 The election authorities have rejected permission for Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padyatra in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, scheduled for Thursday evening.

The returning officer's order left the Central minister fuming, and he declared that he would go ahead with the campaign.

The returning officer withdrew the padyatra, planned in the Borabanda area as part of the BJP's campaign for the November 11 by-election.

The returning officer, in his order, noted that a BJP representative had requested for padyatra in the Borabanda division from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"As the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panjagutta submitted a report stating that permission may not be considered as another program is already given to another party. Hence, the permission is hereby rejected," reads the order.

His action evoked a strong reaction from BJP leaders, who have threatened to go ahead with the padyatra.

Bandi Sanjay said he would reach Borabanda in the evening and was ready to overcome any hurdles.

"Is this Democracy or Razakar rule? Is this Telangana's governance or control from Darussalam? Have the police been handed over to AIMIM's command?" Bandi Sanjay posted on ‘X’.

"Permission for the BJP's Jubilee Hills campaign in Borabanda was first given and then suddenly rejected at 1 p.m. today - what are they so afraid of? The people's voice or the rise of the BJP? Irrespective of permission, I’m coming to Borabanda. Let them try to stop me," he said.

"BJP has fought bigger battles and never surrendered. To every BJP karyakarta - reach Borabanda in full strength this evening,” the MoS said, adding that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they will show what fearless politics truly means

BJP election in-charge Dharma Rao wanted to know why the police withdrew the permission. He urged the party cadres to gather at Borabanda in large numbers for the meeting.

Dharma Rao said it was the responsibility of the police to allow Bandi Sanjay's public meeting without any restrictions.

The BJP leader said the Election Commission should act in an "impartial" manner.

