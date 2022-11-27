Mother of IS 'supporter' in Afghan jail seeks daughter's trial in India

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 Bindhu, the beleaguered mother of Nimisha presently in a jail in Kabul for being an Islamic State supporter, is placing her full hope on her God.

She is particularly upset with the way she has been targeted for her daughter's deeds. "I have done no wrong and if my daughter has done wrong, let her be tried under the Indian law and that's my stand," said Bindhu.

Incidentally, the news of Keralites joining the IS surfaced after the Kerala government contacted various central agencies IB, NIA and RAW in 2016 about the veracity of reports about 19 missing people from the state and according to some of the relatives they are believed to have joined the IS.

These 19 included 10 men, six women and three children and of these, most of them hail from Kasargode and a few from Palakkad districts and includes Christian and Hindu converts.

It was in 2016 that Bindhu, who is settled near Manacadu in the state capital, approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his help to locate her daughter who had gone missing.

But later it was known that Nimisha has married her friend Eeza, a Christian who had converted to Islam.

Further to this the news came that she had left for Afghanistan and the last contact the mother and the daughter had was in 2019 November.

Four women Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merin Jacob alias Merrin, Nimisha Nair alias Fathima Isa, and Raffaela had gone with their families to Afghanistan to live in the territory of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) in 2016-18.

Their husbands were killed in separate attacks and the women surrendered before the Afghan authorities in November 2019.

And since then Nimisha and her young kid are now housed in a jail in Kabul.

Bindhu has been doing her best and her prayers are yet to be answered as last year this issue resurfaced after Bindhu, reacted to a news that appeared in a leading national English daily that the Indian government is unlikely to bring back four women, including Nimisha to the country.

She said she doesn't know the reason why she was being targeted and she says out of pressure she tried to take her life twice.

"Then I came under severe depression and somehow I came out of that too. I have been trying my best to cope up with all the things that surface time and again. I have put everything before God and that's how I am able to be under peace, but at times I break down too. I am confident I will get justice as God will open a way," added Bindhu.

