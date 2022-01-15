Mother -Son beaten by medical staff vegetable cart overturned in parking lot fight

A shocking video of men assaulting a woman and her son in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, sparking strong reactions as the main accused is a doctor. As per reports, the incident happened in Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday night, where the doctor got into a fight with the vegetable vendor and overturned his potato and onion cart. Witnesses say the only fault of the woman and her son was that they asked the doctor to move his car that he had parked in front of their pushcart.

Vegetable vendor in Indore,were beaten up mercilessly by a group of men.Witnesses say they asked a doctor to move his car that he had parked in front of their pushcart. Fuming over the argument,the doctor called his staff from his clinic and got the mother and son beaten up. pic.twitter.com/JoluHH67Lq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 15, 2022

Angry over the argument, the doctor called his staff from his clinic and got the mother and son beaten up. They then turned the cart over, sending the potatoes and onions rolling down the road. The incident comes just days after a similar case sparked an outcry in Bhopal. A female teacher attacked a fruit seller, smashing his papayas in the road, apparently because the cart had grazed her car.

