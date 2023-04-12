Moti Mahotsav in Amreli: Showcase of Saurashtra's exquisite pearl art

Amreli (Gujarat), April 12 To promote the traditional pearl art of rural Saurashtra, an exhibition called Moti-Mahotsav 1 will be organised in Chalala here on April 16.

The event aims to bring recognition and appreciation to the skilled artisans of the region.

Approximately 35 women artisans, hailing from the Kathi Kshatriya community, are expected to participate in the festival.

These talented individuals come from various parts of the region, including Velavadar, Sudavad, Chanpa, Mevasa, Thangadh, Khampala, Khadti, Dahida, Rajula, Turkha, Devrajiya, Shelna, Rajkot, Botad, Chhotaudepur, Gondal, Virnagar, Devgam, Mota Akadiya, Timbla, Lunghiya, Nani Khodiyar, Pipallag, Bhad Vakiya, Bhuva, Umrala, Mota Dadva, Barvala, Ghelasha, and Chalala.

The Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya community will honor the participating women with mementos, presented by Mahant Valkubapu, in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the art form.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor