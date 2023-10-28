Motihari police seeks to grill Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in case

Patna, Oct 28 Police in Bihar's Motihari have taken a production warrant against Osama Sahab, the son of late don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a land grab case, officials said on Friday.

An official said that he was involved in firing and extortion in the town police station in the city and district police want to interrogate him in that case.

Osama Shahab is currently lodged in Siwan jail in a case of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy which was lodged by 'Bahubali' don Rais Khan last year during MLC elections.

Khan alleged that Osama Shahab was involved in firing on his SUV with an AK-47.

Besides, a case of extortion, land grab and firing is also lodged in Siwan against him.

Earlier, Rajasthan Police also arrested Osama Shahab in connection with creating nuisance in Kota.

At present, 4 FIRs have been registered against him including two in Siwan, one in Motihari, and another in Kota.

Motihari police will produce him in the district court to take remand for interrogation. After the interrogation is completed, he will be sent to central jail in Motihari.

The violent clash arose between the in-laws of Osama Shahab’s sister and relatives on August 1 this year where six persons sustained injuries. The victims claimed that his men were involved in this attack and fired more than 25 rounds.

Stone pelting also took place during the incident.

Shahabuddin’s daughter was married to the son of Sayyad Iftikhar Khan of Motihari. He has a property dispute with his brother Imtiyaz Ahmed.The incident occurred at Rani Kothi in Jaanpul locality under town police station in the district.The incident was triggered after Imtiyaz’s son Farhan Ahmed was constructing a boundary wall near his house to build a market. A large number of people carrying firearms and batons came from the SUVs and cars and attacked him.

