MoU signed between Ministry of Tourism and Alliance Air Aviation Limited

The Ministry of Tourism, in order to boost tourism throughout the country, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) on Thursday at New Delhi.

The Ministry of Tourism endeavours to position India as a preferred tourism destination in the tourism generating markets whereas M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited with its vast domestic network plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in India.

The Ministry of Tourism, in its official press release, stated, the MoU was signed with a view to achieve the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergise the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General on behalf of Ministry of Tourism and Vineet Sood, Chief Executive Officer on behalf of M/s Alliance Air Aviation Limited jointly signed the MoU.

Alliance Air is the front runner in promoting the "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) of the Government of India which is being promoted under the Prime Minister's UDAN- (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

The objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the M/s AAAL.

