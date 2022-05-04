MP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam registration begins, check how to apply

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has started the registration process for the MP board compartment exam. The exam is for 10th and 12th class students. Students can apply for the MPBSE MP board compartment exam 2022on the official website.

Students will also need to pay an exam fee of Rs. 350 for each paper. MP 12th compartment exam will be held on only one day 20 June, while class 10th exam will begin from June 21 to June 30, 2022.

Know how to apply for MP board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2022