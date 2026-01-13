MP Board revises exam schedule for Hindi, Urdu, Marathi papers; dates shifted to March

Bhopal, Jan 13 The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced a revised timetable for the 2026 High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Board examinations, adjusting key dates and subject sequences to prioritise student convenience and address logistical considerations.

The Board released the updated schedule through an official notice on January 9, 2026, available on the MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

The changes primarily affect language subjects, shifting them later in the calendar while keeping the overall examination window intact.

For Class 10, the Hindi examination, originally planned for February 11, 2026, has been rescheduled to March 6, 2026.

This postponement provides students additional preparation time for this compulsory subject.

In Class 12, the Urdu and Marathi papers, previously set for February 9, 2026, will now take place on March 6, 2026.

The Hindi paper, initially scheduled for February 7 moves to March 7, 2026. These adjustments rearrange the early phase of the exams, allowing a more balanced spread of subjects.

Class 12 theory examinations will commence on February 10, 2026, while Class 10 exams begin on February 13, 2026.

All theory papers across both classes will continue in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Board officials have advised students to reach examination centres by 8:00 AM, with seating by 8:30 AM; entry closes at 8:45 AM, followed by OMR sheet distribution at 8:50 AM and question papers at 8:55 AM.

Practical examinations for regular students remain scheduled at their respective schools from February 10 to March 10, 2026, with private candidates appearing at designated centres during the same period.

The MPBSE has directed all affiliated schools to promptly disseminate the revised timetable to students and parents. Institutions should display the new schedule on notice boards, announce it during assemblies, and share it through parent communication groups such as WhatsApp.

Students are encouraged to download the complete updated date sheet directly from the official MPBSE portal for accurate reference. This revision affects over 16.60 lakh students expected to appear in the 2026 Board exams.

The Board emphasizes that while the current timetable is final, it retains the authority to make further modifications if required, with updates notified through official channels. Authorities urge candidates to stay informed and adjust their study plans accordingly to ensure optimal performance.

