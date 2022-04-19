MP Board to announce Class 12th and 10th results by April end, know how to check results
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 02:13 PM2022-04-19T14:13:54+5:302022-04-19T14:14:28+5:30
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to announce the results by the end of April ...
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to announce the results by the end of April month. MP Board controller Balwant Verma said to a news portal, “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th and 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April.”
MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022, know how to check
- Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in
- Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results.
- Fill in the required details as asked.
- Submit and see your results.
- Download it for future needs.