MP Cabinet approves to hike Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1,500 per month on Nov 12

Bhopal, November 10 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, on Monday, approved the proposal to increase monthly installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to 1,500 per month from this month.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yadav, reflects the state government's continued focus on empowering women and supporting the agricultural community through direct benefit transfers.

Madhya Pradesh’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Chaitanya Kashyap told media persons that that the state Cabinet has approved to increase Rs 250, taking the total amount to Rs 1500 per month from this month.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer monthly installment of Ladli Behna Yojana to 1.26 crore beneficiaries from November 12. From this month, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month," Minister Kashyap said.

Chief Minister Yadav had already announced to enhance a monthly incentive of Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1,500 from November.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav had announced to transfer an additional Rs 250 per beneficiary from Bhai Dooj, a festive occasion that occurred on October 23 this year.

However, it could not materialise at that time.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government.

It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The scheme was introduced with an installment of Rs 1,000 per month to women beneficiaries called 'Ladli Behna', which later increased to Rs 1,250 per month. Now from this month, the state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month.

The state government has also planned to increase the monthly installment of this scheme up to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028, ahead of the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh remains India’s largest soyabean-producing state, often referred to as the ‘soya bowl of India’. The Malwa region, with its fertile black cotton soil, contributes the most to the state’s soyabean output.

