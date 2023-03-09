MP CM Chouhan condoles demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday offered his condolences on the demise of veteran actor and film director Satish Kaushik.

Chouhan on Thursday said, "Received sad news about the demise of famous actor and film director Satish Kaushik today. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul of late Kaushik and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

Reportedly, Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 years due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday late night.

"Kaushik had left a deep impression on the Hindi film world with his outstanding acting. Kaushik had come to Bhopal in November last year for the shooting of one of his films, he liked Madhya Pradesh very much," Chouhan told reporters here.

CM Chouhan added that when Khausik came to Bhopal, he had told him that he was very happy to be in the most film friendly state of the country. Bhopal is a very beautiful and prosperous city. He was very impressed with the location, food and hospitality here.

Anupam Kher first took to social media to confirm the death of his decades-old friend on Thursday early morning.

The actor reportedly fell sick at a friend's place in Delhi, where he came for the Holi celebration on Wednesday.

"I had brought him to the hospital. He slept at 10.30 pm and called me at 12.10 am, complaining of breathlessness," said Santosh Rai, manager of Satish Kaushik.

The sudden news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry and left his fans heartbroken. With his passing, the industry has lost a true legend, a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

( With inputs from ANI )

