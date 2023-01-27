MP CM Chouhan inaugurates Virual Reality Lab in Jabalpur, shares food with schoolchildren

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated CV Raman Virtual Reality Lab in Jabalpur and shared food with students on the school premises on Thursday.

"Smart classes is the need of the hour and this virtual lab model is the first step to achieve the goal. I congratulate the school for this," said CM Chouhan on the inauguration of the lab.

"By using this technology, we can understand every subject in depth. It is our endeavour to create smart classes in every school. Jabalpur's 'CV Raman Virtual Reality Lab' is an important step from the point of view of knowledge," MP CMO tweeted.

The Madhya Pradesh CM later shared food with the students after the inauguration. "Enjoyed food with daughters after the inauguration of 'CV Raman Virtual Reality Lab' in Jabalpur. May there be light of auspiciousness and happiness in the lives of our daughters and sons. May you (students) always be happy and blissful. My love and blessings are always with you all," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister was seen praying with kids before having the food. He also interacted with the students and told them about the importance of chanting the "Gayatri Mantra".

"The Mantra gives energy and consciousness and increases the joy and enthusiasm in the person," he told the students.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated smart classes in the Sehore district and congratulated the teachers for making every class of the district a smart class with public cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

