MP CM Chouhan orders to make proper, quick arrangements to douse fire at Satpura Bhawan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 : After a massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital on Monday evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered to make proper and quick arrangements to douse the flames.

CM Chouhan is continuously monitoring the fire-fighting operations at the building. Initially, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building where there is a tribal department office but later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the administration along with the Municipal Corporation has called fire tenders from Army, IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), Airport, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), Mandideep and Raisen district.

The traffic route is also being cleared in the state capital for easy access to the fire brigade team. CMO officials are continuously monitoring the entire operation along with the district administration.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Bhopal, Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, "Prima facie it came to light that the AC caught fire due to a short circuit. Our entire teams are engaged to douse the fire."

According to CMO, four team members with team leader, three fire extinguishers, hose, nozzle and other accessories are dispatched from BPCL and will reach the spot in a couple of minutes.

On the other hand, a team leader with 4 trained firefighters, 15 jet nozzles, 3 dcp fire extinguishers, 2 breathing apparatus and required accessories were dispatched from IOCL and will reach the spot in a couple of minutes.

Airport Authority fire service and BHEL Team on site operational. Besides, all seven fire brigades from Mandideep and Raisen district have reached and they have started to douse the fire. One more from Vardhman Industries was dispatched, CMO added.

