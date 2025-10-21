MP CM distributes Diwali gifts to underprivileged girls in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 21 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed gifts to the girls from underprivileged families at a programme held on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Bhopal and extended festive greetings on Tuesday.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister stated that daughters are the pride of Madhya Pradesh, and no effort will be spared to make their lives happy and prosperous.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought joy to the lives of poor families by providing them with housing.

"Several welfare schemes are being implemented by both the Central and State Governments for the well-being of women and daughters," he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that Diwali brings smiles to everyone’s faces, and celebrating the festival with his daughters has doubled his joy. He also interacted with the girls about their education and family life.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, along with other leaders, also joined the programme at a community hall in Idgah Hills in Bhopal late evening.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also performed the Dhanvantari Puja program held on the occasion of Dhanteras at Mansarovar Medical College in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that, "Govardhan Puja' symbolises the thought of live and let live and the sharing of available food and resources with society. Preserving our culture and traditions is our shared responsibility."

He stated that an important role of animal husbandry in doubling farmers’ income in the state. He shared that currently, Madhya Pradesh contributes 9 per cent of the country’s total milk production. The aim is to increase this to 20 per cent.

The state government is committed to making Madhya Pradesh a leading milk-producing state. Multiple schemes are being implemented to encourage animal husbandry and dairy production. The financial aid per cow to cow shelters has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per day.

Yadav urged society to join hands with the government in cattle conservation, saying that this would also strengthen the flow of Sanatan culture.

He said that any individual wishing to rear cows, run a cowshed, or support cow shelter operations will receive full assistance from the state government.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor