MP CM express gratitude to PM Modi for multi-tracking railway projects

Bhopal, Oct 7 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving multi-tracking railway projects, including in Madhya Pradesh.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved projects worth Rs 24,634 crore, including 237 km fourth line between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina for Madhya Pradesh.

Another 259 km third and fourth line between Vadodara and Ratlam connecting Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and 314 km third and fourth line between Wardha and Bhusaval in Maharashtra, and an 84 km fourth line between Gondia and Dongargarh, linking Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

These projects are targeted for completion by 2030-31.

Chief Minister said that covering 18 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, these projects will provide seamless connectivity for citizens, goods, and services.

"The approved multi-tracking projects will improve connectivity for around 3,633 villages with a combined population of nearly 85 lakh 84 thousand, including two aspirational districts—Vidisha and Rajnandgaon," the Chief Minister said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the project section will enhance rail connectivity to major sites such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhimbetka rock shelters (noted for prehistoric human remains and ancient rock art), Hajra Waterfall, and Navegaon National Park, promoting tourism from across India.

The route will also serve the transport of coal, cement, containers, fly ash, food grains, and steel. Increasing track capacity will enable the transport of an additional 78 million tonnes of freight annually.

The environment-friendly and energy-efficient railway network will contribute to India’s climate goals by reducing operational costs, decreasing petroleum imports by 28 crore litres, and lowering carbon emissions by 1.39 kg - equivalent to planting 6 crore trees.

"In line with PM Modi's vision of a 'New India,' these projects are expected to bring comprehensive development to the region, foster self-reliance, and create new employment and self-employment opportunities," Yadav stated.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor