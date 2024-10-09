MP CM in Gwalior-Chambal region today, to lay foundation stone for projects

Bhopal, Oct 9 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state BJP chief V.D. Sharma will attend a series of events in the Gwalior-Chambal region, including laying the foundation stone for various projects on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will chair a meeting with forest officials in the Sheopur district. He will dedicate projects worth Rs 18.94 crore and perform 'bhoomi pujan' for some development works worth Rs 38.48.

Notably, Kuno National Park (KNP), which is now known as Habitat of Cheetahs (India's ambitious project Cheetah completed two years ago) in Madhya Pradesh, is located in Sheopur district.

During the meeting with joint forest management committees, an awareness campaign will also be launched. School bags will also be distributed to the children of the members of the forest committees.

Subsequently, CM Yadav will lay the foundation for the upgradation of a 30-bed community health centre to the 100-bed civil hospital in Vijaypur of Sheopur district. The project is part of the Centre's initiative -- 'PM Jan Man Yojana'.

The CM will lay the foundation of a 'CM Rise' school in Sujanpur (Sheopur district). Notably, the concept of the 'CM Rise' school was introduced by the previous BJP government led by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now Union Agriculture Minister.

Later in the evening, CM Yadav and V. D. Sharma will arrive in Gwalior to inaugurate a multi-specialty hospital of the state government. Apart from these events, CM Yadav will launch several other projects, prominently 'Nal-Jal Yojana' in several villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Veteran BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who is from Gwalior-Chambal region will also join them during the events in Gwalior.

On Tuesday, CM Yadav along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Sehore district and announced several development projects. Addressing a public rally in Sehore, CM Yadav said that he will accept all demands of his predecessor (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) for the development of his home district.

